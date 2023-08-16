Open Menu

Cambodia Records 3 Mln Int'l Tourists In 7 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Cambodia records 3 mln int'l tourists in 7 months

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Cambodia registered 3,037,344 international tourists in the first seven months of 2023, a significant rise of 308 percent from 743,459 over the same period last year, said a Ministry of Tourism's report released on Wednesday.

Thailand topped the chart among the international arrivals to the Southeast Asian country during the January-July period this year, followed by Vietnam and China, the report said.

According to the report, 1,065,233 foreign tourists visited Cambodia by air, up 237 percent and 1,972,111 by land and waterways, up 362 percent.

"Based on this figure, Cambodia is expected to attract at least 5 million international tourists in 2023," Tourism Minister Thong Khon said, noting that the kingdom received only 2.27 million foreign travelers in 2022.

Related Topics

China Same Cambodia Vietnam From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to joi ..

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to join its breast cancer awareness ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

17 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

18 minutes ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

1 hour ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

1 hour ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

1 hour ago
PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

2 hours ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

2 hours ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous