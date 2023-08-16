PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Cambodia registered 3,037,344 international tourists in the first seven months of 2023, a significant rise of 308 percent from 743,459 over the same period last year, said a Ministry of Tourism's report released on Wednesday.

Thailand topped the chart among the international arrivals to the Southeast Asian country during the January-July period this year, followed by Vietnam and China, the report said.

According to the report, 1,065,233 foreign tourists visited Cambodia by air, up 237 percent and 1,972,111 by land and waterways, up 362 percent.

"Based on this figure, Cambodia is expected to attract at least 5 million international tourists in 2023," Tourism Minister Thong Khon said, noting that the kingdom received only 2.27 million foreign travelers in 2022.