Cambodia Records Highest Single-day Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cambodia records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Wednesday reported the highest-ever daily COVID-19 cases and deaths since the pandemic hit the kingdom in January last year, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation confirmed 1,130 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 50,385, the ministry said, adding that Wednesday's figure topped the previous highest daily record of 938 cases on May 3.

A total of 27 new fatalities were registered, taking the overall death toll to 602 so far, the ministry said, adding that Wednesday's death toll surpassed the highest daily record of 20 deaths on June 19.

The ministry said some 670 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the kingdom to 44,143.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine renewed her call on the people to continue caution to avoid another lockdown.

