Cambodia Registers 659 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia Sunday reported 659 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 42,711 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 607 local cases and 52 imported cases, the ministry said.

Seventeen more fatalities had been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 431, the ministry said, adding that 621 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 37,489.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10.

To date, some 3.31 million out of the 10 million targeted adult population have received their first vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that 2.7 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

