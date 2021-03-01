UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 820

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Cambodia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, total at 820

PHNOM PENH, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 820, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 14 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province and one imported case, the statement said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen last week called on all people involved in the third community outbreak on Feb. 20 to seek COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia All Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 36 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 minutes ago

Consumers’ rights are solved when they are aware ..

13 minutes ago

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.