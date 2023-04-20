UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Reports 2nd Rare Mekong River Dolphin Death In Gillnets This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :An Irrawaddy dolphin calf has been found dead after being entangled in fishermen's illegal gillnets in northeast Cambodia, marking the second death of the critically endangered species this year, the Fisheries Administration said in a news release on Thursday.

The 87-centimeter-long male calf, which weighed 10 kg, was about four days old, the news release said, adding that it was spotted dead on Wednesday in the Mekong River in Kratie province.

"The joint research team of Fisheries Administration and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) assessed that the cause of the death was gillnets since there were tears on its skin, tail and both pelvic fins," the statement said.

On March 19, a 2.38-meter-long male dolphin, weighing 160 kg and about 20 years old, was found dead in the Mekong River in Stung Treng province.

