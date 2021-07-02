Cambodia reports 32 new COVID-19 deaths

PHNOM PENH, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Friday confirmed 32 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll, pushing the total number of deaths in the kingdom to 660, the health ministry said in a statement.

The figure surpassed the previous highest daily record of 27 deaths on June 29, the ministry said.

The Southeast Asian nation also registered 966 new cases, taking the national caseload to 52,350 so far, it said, adding that 650 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 45,508.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said on Friday that vaccine together with other preventive measures can protect lives from the COVID-19 virus.

"I'd like to call on all the people, aged between 18 and above, to get COVID-19 vaccine when their turns come because the vaccine is very important to save lives," she told reporters.

The kingdom launched a vaccination drive on Feb 10, starting from capital Phnom Penh and Kandal province before expanding it to other provinces recently. China is the key vaccine supplier to the kingdom.

As of July 1, some 7.4 million vaccines had been administered in the kingdom, with 4.3 million people receiving their first dose and 3.1 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, Vandine said.