Cambodia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 633

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Wednesday confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 633, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 38 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southern Kandal province and two imported cases, the statement said, adding that the patients are undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals.

Cambodia has closed all schools, museums, cinemas and entertainment facilities in Phnom Penh and Kandal province for at least two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday called on all people who had connections to the Feb. 20 community outbreak to go for COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

"I'd like to urge people not to leave home if unnecessary; it can be said that the outbreak this time is bigger than the Nov. 3 and Nov. 28 outbreaks," he said.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 633 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 476 recoveries, the MoH said.