UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 633

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Cambodia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 633

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Wednesday confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 633, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 38 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southern Kandal province and two imported cases, the statement said, adding that the patients are undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals.

Cambodia has closed all schools, museums, cinemas and entertainment facilities in Phnom Penh and Kandal province for at least two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday called on all people who had connections to the Feb. 20 community outbreak to go for COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

"I'd like to urge people not to leave home if unnecessary; it can be said that the outbreak this time is bigger than the Nov. 3 and Nov. 28 outbreaks," he said.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 633 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 476 recoveries, the MoH said.

Related Topics

Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia All Asia

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Sri Lankan President

4 minutes ago

Realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme annou ..

11 minutes ago

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

38 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.