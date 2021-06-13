Cambodia reports 468 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia Sunday reported 468 new COVID-19 cases, including 437 local infections and 31 imported, taking the national caseload to 38,427, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation also confirmed 15 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 335, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the kingdom also saw 636 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31,858.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of community transmissions since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

The country began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far, some 2.88 million out of the 10 million targeted population have already been vaccinated