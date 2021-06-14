Cambodia reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 542 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national case tally to 38,969 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 505 local transmissions and 37 imported cases, the MoH said.

Thirteen more fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 348, the ministry said, adding that 1,109 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 32,967.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

To date, some 2.94 million out of the 10-million targeted population have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that almost 2.49 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.