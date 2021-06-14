UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 542 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Cambodia reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 542 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national case tally to 38,969 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 505 local transmissions and 37 imported cases, the MoH said.

Thirteen more fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 348, the ministry said, adding that 1,109 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 32,967.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

To date, some 2.94 million out of the 10-million targeted population have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that almost 2.49 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Related Topics

Cambodia Asia Million

Recent Stories

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

7 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

7 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

13 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED6.5 million of Zakat ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.