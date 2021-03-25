Cambodia reports 55 more local COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Thu 25th March 2021

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday reported 55 more local COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infected people linked to the third community transmission to 1,348, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

Of the new cases, 50 were detected in the capital Phnom Penh and one each in Siem Reap, Tboung Khmum, Kandal, Preah Sihanouk and Kampong Thom provinces, the statement said.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine has said that staying home was the best choice at the moment of active virus circulation, urging people in Phnom Penh to avoid unnecessary travels to other provinces and vice versa.

The Southeast Asian nation was hit by its third community COVID-19 outbreak on Feb. 20. In a bid to stem the virus, the kingdom has closed down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Since the start of the pandemic in January last year, Cambodia has officially registered a total of 1,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven deaths and 1,056 recoveries, the MoH said.

