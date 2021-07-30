Cambodia reports 668 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Friday logged 668 COVID-19 infections with 240 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 76,585, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twenty-five more fatalities were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 1,375, the ministry said, adding that 812 more patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 69,198.

The Southeast Asian nation launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said so far, 11.8 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 7.13 million people receiving their first dose and 4.67 million having completed the two-dose inoculation.

The kingdom aims to vaccinate at least 10 million out of its 16-million population by October or November at the latest, she said.