UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 7,668 Malaria Cases In First 9 Months, Down 70 Pct: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Cambodia reports 7,668 malaria cases in first 9 months, down 70 pct: minister

PHNOM PENH, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Cambodia reported 7,668 cases of malaria in the first nine months of 2020, a 70-percent drop from 25,499 over the same period last year, Health Minister Mam Bunheng told Xinhua on Wednesday.

"Among the reported cases, there have been no any deaths," he said, adding that Cambodia has seen no any deaths from malaria since 2018, meaning that the kingdom has achieved zero death from malaria three years earlier than the self-imposed target.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease, which is often found in rainy seasons and mostly happens in the forest and mountainous provinces.

Bunheng said that to avoid being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitos, people living in malaria risk areas should sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets all the time.

At a malaria event in western Kampong Speu province on Tuesday, Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, said Cambodia is committed to eliminating malaria cases by 2025.

To achieve that, the Southeast Asian nation would need the budget of approximately 140 million U.S. Dollars for the next five years, he said.

Related Topics

Budget Same Cambodia 2018 2020 Event All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Trump accuses democrats of steeling Elections 2020

34 minutes ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

49 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.25 million

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.