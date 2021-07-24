UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Reports 860 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Cambodia reports 860 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 860 new COVID-19 infections including 395 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 72,104, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Thirty-two more fatalities had been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 1,254, the ministry said, adding that 1,074 other patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,548.

The Southeast Asian nation began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said about 10.9 million vaccine doses had been administered, with 6.55 million people receiving their first dose and 4.36 million having completed the two-dose inoculation.

The kingdom is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16-million population by November.

