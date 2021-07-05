Cambodia reports 896 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia registered 896 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national caseload to 55,187 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 686 local cases and 210 imported cases, the MoH said.

A total of 28 new fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 748, the statement said, adding that 646 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 47,386.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said vaccines, along with other preventive measures, would save lives from COVID-19.

"We must join together in preventing and suppressing the COVID-19 transmission to avoid a public health tragedy in the near future," she said on social media.

"We still have hope to revert the current situation by acting together now." The Southeast Asian nation began a vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

As of July 4, some 7.81 million vaccines had been administered, with 4.53 million people receiving the first dose and 3.28 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, Vandine said.

The kingdom has planned to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16-million population by November.