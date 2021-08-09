UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Reports Daily Record Of 508 COVID-19 Cases, 23 More Deaths

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 508 new COVID-19 cases, of which 121 were imported, raising the national total caseload to 82,399, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twenty-three more fatalities had been registered, taking the overall death toll to 1,585, the MoH said, adding that 660 other patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 76,155.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive for adults on Feb. 10 and for adolescents aged 12 to 17 on Aug. 1, aiming to inoculate 12 million people, or 75 percent of its 16 million population by November.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said as of Sunday, the country had inoculated 8.15 million people, including 7.87 million adults and 279,077 adolescents, accounting for 50.95 percent of the total population.

