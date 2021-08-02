Cambodia reports daily record of 560 COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Monday confirmed a daily record of 560 COVID-19 infections including 169 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 78,474 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twenty-two more fatalities had been registered, bringing the overall death toll to 1,442, the ministry said, adding that 763 other patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 71,517.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine called for greater participation from individuals to stem the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

"We must act responsibly together now if we do not want to go through a public health disaster later on," she said on social media.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said both Alpha and Delta variants had been detected in Cambodia, urging people to strictly comply with health measures.

"It is our new challenge. Be aware that the good combined public health and social measures, if well implemented with good compliance, are effective in suppressing transmission," she wrote on Twitter.