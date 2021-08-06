Cambodia reports daily record of 588 COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Friday confirmed a daily record of 588 COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 80,813 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 423 local cases and 165 imported ones, the ministry said.

Nineteen more fatalities were registered, bringing the overall death toll to 1,526, it said, adding that another 624 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 74,045.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for adults on Feb.

10 and for adolescents aged 12 to 17 on Aug. 1, targeting to inoculate 12 million people, including 10 million adults and 2 million adolescents, or 75 percent of its 16-million population by November.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that as of Thursday, some 7.81 million people, including 7.61 million adults and 197,806 adolescents, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, representing 48.8 percent of the total population.