UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Resumes City Bus, Taxi Boat Services In Capital After Long Hiatus Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Cambodia resumes city bus, taxi boat services in capital after long hiatus due to pandemic

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday resumed the operations of city bus and taxi boat services in capital Phnom Penh after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ean Sokhim, director of the Phnom Penh City Bus Authority.

"All passengers are given free rides for six days from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7, 2021, and normal fares will be charged from Nov. 8, 2021 onwards, except for Buddhist monks, elderly people, small children, students, garment workers, athletes and teachers," he said in a statement.

All passengers must wear a facemask, have their body temperatures checked and hands sanitized, and scan "Stop COVID QR Code" with their smartphones, Sokhim said, adding that for adult passengers, they must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at the entrance.

Cambodia has seen a dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as 13.

74 million people, or 85.92 percent of the country's 16 million population, have so far received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, 13.08 million, or 81.7 percent, have been fully inoculated with both required shots, and 1.88 million, or 11.7 percent, have taken a booster dose, the Ministry of Health said.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the kingdom's immunization program are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm brands.

The Southeast Asian nation reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the national total caseload to 118,702, the Ministry of Health said, adding that six new fatalities were recorded, taking the overall death toll to 2,800.

An additional 115 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,017, the ministry said.

Related Topics

China Phnom Penh Cambodia All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

46 seconds ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

11 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

47 seconds ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

49 seconds ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

18 minutes ago
 Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwor ..

Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwork;attracting people

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.