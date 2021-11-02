Cambodia resumes city bus, taxi boat services in capital after long hiatus due to pandemic

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday resumed the operations of city bus and taxi boat services in capital Phnom Penh after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ean Sokhim, director of the Phnom Penh City Bus Authority.

"All passengers are given free rides for six days from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7, 2021, and normal fares will be charged from Nov. 8, 2021 onwards, except for Buddhist monks, elderly people, small children, students, garment workers, athletes and teachers," he said in a statement.

All passengers must wear a facemask, have their body temperatures checked and hands sanitized, and scan "Stop COVID QR Code" with their smartphones, Sokhim said, adding that for adult passengers, they must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at the entrance.

Cambodia has seen a dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as 13.

74 million people, or 85.92 percent of the country's 16 million population, have so far received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, 13.08 million, or 81.7 percent, have been fully inoculated with both required shots, and 1.88 million, or 11.7 percent, have taken a booster dose, the Ministry of Health said.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the kingdom's immunization program are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm brands.

The Southeast Asian nation reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the national total caseload to 118,702, the Ministry of Health said, adding that six new fatalities were recorded, taking the overall death toll to 2,800.

An additional 115 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,017, the ministry said.