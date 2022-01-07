UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Sees 57 Pct Drop In Malaria Cases In 2021: Health Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Cambodia sees 57 pct drop in malaria cases in 2021: health official

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Cambodia reported 3,504 cases of malaria in 2021, a 57 percent drop from 8,222 in 2020, a health official said on Friday.

"Among the reported cases, there have been no any deaths," Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, told Xinhua.

He said Cambodia has not had any malaria deaths since 2018, which led to the country being considered a successful country in eliminating malaria deaths three years earlier than its target.

Rekol attributed the decline in malaria cases to people's better awareness, adequate equipment such as malaria testing devices, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and anti-malarial drugs.

Malaria diagnostic tests and treatment are very effective in Cambodia, he said, adding that Artesunate-Mefloquine, or ASMQ, is 100 percent safe and efficacious against malaria.

"We hope that Cambodia will be able to eliminate malaria cases by 2025, as year after year, the number of malaria cases has dropped remarkably," he said.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease, which is often found in rainy seasons and mostly appears in forest and mountainous provinces.

Rekol said to avoid being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitoes, people living in malaria risk areas should sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets all the time.

Related Topics

Drugs Cambodia 2018 2020 All From

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

29 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

43 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

33 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

33 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

35 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.