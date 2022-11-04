UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Sees Big Jump In Foreign Tourists To Famed Angkor In First 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Cambodia sees big jump in foreign tourists to famed Angkor in first 10 months

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 169,349 international tourists in the first 10 months of 2022, up 2,224 percent compared to the same period last year, said an official report on Friday.

The park made 6.76 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-October period this year, up 2,155 percent year-on-year, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's report showed.

Holidaymakers from 125 countries and regions visited the site during the period, the report said.

Located in the northwestern Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

During the pre-COVID-19 pandemic era, the Angkor park received up to 2.2 million international visitors in 2019, generating 99 million dollars in revenue from ticket sales, the Angkor Enterprise said.

According to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Thursday, high vaccination rates have in part helped revive the kingdom's tourism industry.

He said COVID-19 vaccines have built herd immunity in Cambodia that has allowed the country to reopen its borders with confidence since late 2021.

"Thanks to the adoption of the vaccination policy as the key, together with the effectiveness of the implementation of the Roadmap for Cambodia Tourism Promotion and Recovery Plan during and post-COVID-19 2020-2025, Cambodia has received an increasing arrival of international tourists," Hun Sen said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Immunity Siem Reap Hun Same Enterprise Cambodia SITE 2019 From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

10 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

10 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.