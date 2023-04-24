UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Sees Sharp Drop In Malaria Cases In Over A Decade: PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Cambodia has seen a sharp drop in malaria cases in the last 11 years, recording no deaths from the disease since 2018, the country's Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

In a message to mark National Malaria Day on Monday, Hun Sen said the Southeast Asian country reported 4,041 cases of malaria in 2022, a huge decrease from more than 110,000 cases with over 500 deaths a year before 2011.

"Since 2018 to date, there have been no deaths from malaria," he said.

"The government is committed to totally eradicating malaria in the country by 2025."Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, attributed the sharp drop in malaria cases to people's better surveillance response, awareness, adequate equipment such as malaria testing devices, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and anti-malarial drugs.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease, which is often found in rainy seasons and mostly happens in forest and mountainous provinces.

