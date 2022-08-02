UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Slashes Economic Growth To 5.4 Pct This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Cambodia slashes economic growth to 5.4 pct this year

PHNOM PENH, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodia has lowered its economic growth projection for 2022 to 5.4 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 5.6 percent, due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

Ministry of Economy and Finance spokesperson Meas Soksensan said economic growth in the Southeast Asian country would slow down to 5.4 percent this year, with the gross domestic product (GDP) expected to total about 30 billion U.S. dollars.

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to a rise in the prices of all kinds of goods, especially petroleum products and agricultural raw materials including fertilizers and pesticides," he said in a press conference.

"Overall, rising prices have affected domestic spending and consumption as well as people's livelihoods," he added. The kingdom's economy growth is mainly supported by garment, footwear and travel goods exports, and the tourism, construction, and agriculture sectors.

Soksensan said that for 2022, the industrial sector, mainly garment and construction, is projected to grow by 9 percent, service sector (tourism, transport and telecom, trade and real estate) is expected to increase by 4.

3 percent and agriculture by 0.7 percent.

The country's inflation is expected to rise to 5 percent this year, up from the earlier forecast of 3 percent, he said, adding that however, inflation is at a controllable level.

The spokesperson also said that the government has reserved a stimulus package worth 989 million U.S. Dollars for 2022 to deal with economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Soksensan highlighted Cambodia's public debt, saying that the kingdom's total public debt stock is currently at 9.81 billion U.S. dollars, with 68 percent from bilateral developing partners (DPs) and 32 percent from multilateral DPs.

"Our total external debt is now at between 33 percent and 35 percent of the GDP, which is still lower than the threshold of 40 percent," he said.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Cambodia All From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

2 hours ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

3 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Masterâ€™s And Phd Degrees In ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.