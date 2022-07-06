UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Subsidizes Over 100 Mln USD To Stabilize Electricity Tariffs In 2022: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Cambodia subsidizes over 100 mln USD to stabilize electricity tariffs in 2022: PM

PHNOM PENH,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Wednesday that the government is subsidizing more than 100 million U.S. Dollars to the state-owned Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) in 2022 to stabilize electricity tariffs.

Hun Sen said the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the sanctions and embargoes imposed by certain Western countries on Russia have driven a sharp rise in global energy price, affecting all countries around the world.

"If there was no subsidy from the government, at this hour, our electricity tariffs would have already doubled," he said during a meeting with athletes with disabilities.

"Some countries have already raised electricity tariffs, but for Cambodia, we have not yet increased the electricity prices," he added.

Hun Sen called on people to save electricity and encouraged them to use electric vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and to reduce emissions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Russia Vehicles Hun Price Cambodia All From Government Million

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

47 minutes ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

59 minutes ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

1 hour ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predictedâ€“ De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predictedâ€“ Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.