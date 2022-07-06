Cambodia subsidizes over 100 mln USD to stabilize electricity tariffs in 2022: PM

PHNOM PENH,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Wednesday that the government is subsidizing more than 100 million U.S. Dollars to the state-owned Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) in 2022 to stabilize electricity tariffs.

Hun Sen said the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the sanctions and embargoes imposed by certain Western countries on Russia have driven a sharp rise in global energy price, affecting all countries around the world.

"If there was no subsidy from the government, at this hour, our electricity tariffs would have already doubled," he said during a meeting with athletes with disabilities.

"Some countries have already raised electricity tariffs, but for Cambodia, we have not yet increased the electricity prices," he added.

Hun Sen called on people to save electricity and encouraged them to use electric vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and to reduce emissions.