Cambodia To End Corona-virus Lock-down In Capital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Cambodia to end corona-virus lock-down in capital

JAKARTA,INDONESIA, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Cambodia will lift a corona-virus lock-down in the capital and a neighboring city from Thursday, the country's premier announced on Monday.

Phnom Penh and Takhmao were placed under lock-down on April 15 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The royal government has issued a decision to end the lock-down starting May 6, 2021, replacing it with new measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19," Prime Minister Hun Sen said in an address.

He said there was no longer a need for the capital to be completely closed off and the government will focus on implementing lock-downs in areas where infections have surged.

"We can close smaller areas where there is a high risk of infections," he added.

Cambodia, a country that once had one of the lowest rates of corona-virus infections in the world, is now in the grip of a worrying virus surge.

The total caseload has jumped from around 500 at the end of February to more than 16,000, with the death toll also having crossed 100.

The Southeast Asian nation reported another 938 virus cases on Tuesday, raising the overall count to 16,299, including 106 fatalities and 10,394 recoveries.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

