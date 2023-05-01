UrduPoint.com

Cambodia To Transform Sihanoukville Seaport Into Hub Port By 2029

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Cambodia to transform Sihanoukville seaport into hub port by 2029

SIHANOUKVILLE, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Cambodia on Monday started the construction of a new container terminal at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, aiming to transform this feeder port into the hub port by 2029.

At a groundbreaking ceremony held here, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the port development will respond to the kingdom's economic growth and rising international trade.

"The expansion project will allow large container ships to dock at the port and significantly reduce ocean freight costs for Cambodia," he said. "It will help attract investors and accelerate our economic development." Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said the new terminal will be constructed in three phases.

The first phase includes the construction of an onshore general cargo terminal and a 350-meter-long and 14.5-meter-deep container terminal that will be able to handle 60,000 deadweight tonnages (DWT) ships, or those carrying 4,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), he said, adding that the first phase construction is estimated to cost 275 million U.

S. Dollars and is expected to be completed by 2026.

The second phase will start in 2025 and end in 2028, and the third phase will begin in 2026 and end in 2029, Chanthol said, adding that the second and third phases are expected to cost 698 million U.S. dollars.

The Sihanoukville Autonomous Port is currently capable of handling 700,000 TEUs per year. When the three-phase construction is completed, it will be able to cope with 1.4 million TEUs per year in 2026 and 2.58 million TEUs per year in 2029.

The Sihanoukville Autonomous Port is Cambodia's sole international and commercial deep seaport. According to the official report, the port made 86 million U.S. dollars in revenue in 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hun Cambodia Hub (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

1 minute ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

1 hour ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.