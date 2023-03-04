UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Welcomes 1st Chinese Flight, Tourists To Siem Reap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cambodia welcomes 1st Chinese flight, tourists to Siem Reap

PHNOM PENH, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Cambodia has welcomed the resumption of China Eastern Airlines flights to its Siem Reap cultural province, the country's Ministry of Tourism said in a press statement on Saturday.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU2091, carrying some 132 Chinese tourists, arrived at the Siem Reap International Airport from Shanghai Friday night and received a warm welcome from Cambodian tourism officials, local authorities and tour and travel operators, the statement said.

The Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State Top Sopheak, who greeted the tourists upon their arrivals, said that China Eastern Airlines would operate direct flights between Shanghai and Siem Reap on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday weekly.

"The return of Chinese tourists and investors is a good sign for Cambodia's tourism and economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era," he said.

Sopheak said the Southeast Asian nation is expected to attract 4 million international tourists, including 800,000 to 1 million Chinese tourists, in 2023.

China was the largest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia in the pre-pandemic era, a Ministry of Tourism's report said, adding that the kingdom received 2.36 million Chinese tourists in 2019, accounting for 35.7 per cent of total tourist arrivals to the country and generating about 1.8 billion U.S. Dollars in revenue.

Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, said the comeback of Chinese tourists gave "high hopes" for the country's tourism industry and economic growth in the post-pandemic era.

"I think the famed Angkor archaeological park in Siem Reap and coastal areas in Sihanoukville will remain the most attractive destinations for Chinese tourists," she told Xinhua.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy. The country attracted up to 6.61 million international tourists in 2019, generating a gross revenue of 4.92 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Related Topics

China Siem Reap Shanghai Cambodia Sunday 2019 From Industry Top Asia Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

18 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

29 minutes ago
 SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

59 minutes ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

2 hours ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.