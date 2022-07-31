Cambodia wins third Taekwondo gold at World Police and Fire Games

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodian Taekwondo practitioner Phal Sovannath on Sunday won a gold medal at the 2022 World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

On Saturday, fellow Cambodian athletes Sam Yudeth and Va Mithona also gained gold medals at the event.

"Congratulations to the three Cambodian WT Taekwondo athletes on winning gold medals at the 2022 World Police and Fire Games in the Netherlands," Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote on his official Facebook page.

The Southeast Asian nation has sent three Taekwondo practitioners to contest the event, with all of them winning gold medals, Hun Sen said.

"This is the pride of our whole nation," the Cambodian leader said.

Over 10,000 competitors from 70 countries and regions competed at the tournament which concluded on July 31.