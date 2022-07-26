UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Authority Bans Use Of Signal Boosters, Repeaters In Households

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Cambodian authority bans use of signal boosters, repeaters in households

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodia's Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) on Tuesday announced a ban on the use of signal boosters and repeaters in households, saying that these devices have severely affected the quality of mobile services in the user home's surrounding areas.

In its statement, the MPTC said that through radio frequency drive tests and mobile service assessment at townships in the capital Phnom Penh, it has identified that the use of signal boosters and repeaters have caused signal interferences and severely affected the quality of mobile services in the surrounding areas.

"As such, MPTC would like to request households currently using signal boosters and/or repeaters to dismantle, remove, and cease the uses of these devices at their respective homes," the statement said.

"MPTC would also like to request all related parties to immediately cease the import of signal boosters and/or repeaters that have yet been granted type approval from the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia to avoid legal implications," it added.

Meanwhile, the ministry also encourages mobile network operators to upgrade their equipment and technology as well as to construct additional base transceiver stations in order to expand cell coverage and improve the quality of service.

According to the ministry, the Southeast Asian country currently has five mobile phone operators, one fixed phone operator, and 44 internet service providers.

The country has approximately 19.3 million phone subscribers and 17.7 million Internet users, the ministry said.

