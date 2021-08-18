UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Court Jails Union Leader For Two Years Over Border Comments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Cambodian court jails union leader for two years over border comments

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A Cambodian court on Wednesday jailed outspoken union leader Rong Chhun for two years on incitement charges relating to comments about the country's border, the latest legal case activists aimed at cracking down on opposition voices.

Rong Chhun, the leader of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was arrested in July last year after accusing the government of "irregularities" over the demarcation of the eastern border with Vietnam.

The demarcation process at the Cambodia-Vietnam border has for years been a lightning rod for controversy, fuelled by strong anti-Vietnamese sentiment in the kingdom.

Rong Chhun, who has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest last July, had said that a newly agreed borderline encroaches on some locals' farmland.

Related Topics

Vietnam July Border Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi is all set to make quantum ga ..

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi is all set to make quantum gains

7 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases, 1,106 deaths

Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases, 1,106 deaths

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

2 hours ago
 US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

10 hours ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.