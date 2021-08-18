Cambodian court jails union leader for two years over border comments

(@FahadShabbir)

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A Cambodian court on Wednesday jailed outspoken union leader Rong Chhun for two years on incitement charges relating to comments about the country's border, the latest legal case activists aimed at cracking down on opposition voices.

Rong Chhun, the leader of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was arrested in July last year after accusing the government of "irregularities" over the demarcation of the eastern border with Vietnam.

The demarcation process at the Cambodia-Vietnam border has for years been a lightning rod for controversy, fuelled by strong anti-Vietnamese sentiment in the kingdom.

Rong Chhun, who has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest last July, had said that a newly agreed borderline encroaches on some locals' farmland.