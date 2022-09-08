UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Gov't Revenue Reaches 4 Bln USD In First 8 Months Of 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PHNOM PENH, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Cambodian government collected 16,430 billion riels (about 4 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue from taxation and customs during the first eight months of 2022, said a press statement from the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Wednesday.

"We had achieved 70 percent of the target set in the (2022 national budget) law, while fiscal revenue continued to contribute up to 93 percent of the total revenue," the statement said.

The Southeast Asian country has two institutions responsible for collecting taxes.

One is the General Department of Taxation, which focuses on interior taxes such as income tax, salary tax, value added tax, and property tax, and the other is the General Department of Customs and Excise, which collects taxes on goods entering and leaving the country.

According to the statement, the government spending during the January-August period this year had reached 15,271 billion riels (about 3.7 billion dollars) or 57 percent of the target set for this year.

