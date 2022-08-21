UrduPoint.com

Cambodian King Flies To Beijing For Regular Medical Checkup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Sunday for Beijing, capital of China, for a routine medical checkup and treatment.

At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian as well as other dignitaries.

In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 69, said his trip to Beijing was to have a medical checkup and treatment.

"During my absence, Samdech Say Chhum, President of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year. His last medical checkup trip was made in March this year.

