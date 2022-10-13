Cambodian PM calls on ASEAN to strengthen cooperation for socio-economic recovery from pandemic

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Thursday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) needs to strengthen cooperation for the sustainable and resilient recovery of the region's socio-economic development.

Addressing the 28th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said ASEAN needs to strengthen cooperation and pay more attention to the development of human capital, digitalization, public health and social protection system to be ready to respond to future crises.

"The experiences from COVID-19 have clearly showed the necessity to strengthen the regional social safety net, which will make a significant contribution to promoting equitable and inclusive regional socioeconomic development," he said.

Hun Sen said that COVID-19 has already one-step ahead transformed traditional education into a digital form and that ASEAN should make greater efforts in promoting the digital transformation of the education system.

He said the development of innovative and cultural economy is also a strategy with potential to promote ASEAN economic recovery, especially supporting the pandemic-hit tourism and promoting the development of small and medium enterprises.

He said continuing to strengthen people-to-people ties is also an important priority that will help raise awareness of ASEAN values and identities amongst youths, as well as strengthen the role of youth in building ASEAN community responsibly.

"Youths are also playing an important role in adopting new technologies in the context of Industry 4.0, which will be a driving force in the socio-economic development in the region," Hun Sen said.

Sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development could not be separated from the consideration of addressing the threats and impacts of climate change in a proactive manner, he said, adding that in September, Typhoon Noru caused damages to the region's economy and claimed many lives.

"In this regard, I would like to reiterate the proposal to establish an initiative for the establishment of the ASEAN Green Deal, which will make significant contribution in directing ASEAN towards a sustainable and highly competitive future," he said.

Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022. The regional grouping comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.