Cambodian PM embarks on official visit to Laos

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen left here on Monday morning for a two-day official visit to neighboring Laos, a senior official said.

Sry Thamarong, a minister attached to the prime minister, said that in Vientiane, Hun Sen will hold bilateral talks with his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral ties in all areas.

"After their talks, the two prime ministers will sign two bilateral documents, namely the Action Plan for the Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership for 2023-2027, and the treaty on border demarcation between the two countries," he told reporters at the Phnom Penh international airport before departure.

"The visit is another historical milestone and it will open a new chapter for bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly in tourism and economics in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era," he said.