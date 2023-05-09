Cambodian PM flies to Indonesia for ASEAN summit

PHNOM PENH, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen left here on Tuesday for Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, to attend the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which will be held on May 10 and 11.

His attendance is made at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2023, said Sry Thamarong, a minister attached to the Cambodian prime minister.

Under the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth," the ASEAN leaders will talk on ways to boost the bloc's economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, he said.

"The leaders will discuss ways to sustain the momentum of the ASEAN community-building," he told reporters at Phnom Penh International Airport before departure.

"They are also expected to discuss ways to accelerate the development of the ASEAN community's Post-2025 Vision to make the ASEAN a future-oriented community for a peaceful, stable, secure, prosperous and resilient region," he added.

According to Thamarong, Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak is expected to attend the summit as an observer for the first time after ASEAN agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as the 11th ASEAN member in November last year.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN currently groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.