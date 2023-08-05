Open Menu

Cambodian PM-led Party Wins 120 Out Of 125 Parliamentary Seats In Recent Election: Official Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Cambodian PM-led party wins 120 out of 125 parliamentary seats in recent election: official results

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen won 120 out of 125 parliamentary seats in a recent general election, according to the National Election Committee (NEC) official results released on Saturday.

The Funcinpec Party of Prince Norodom Chakravuth gained the remaining five seats, said the results announced on the state-run National Television of Cambodia.

"Yes, the official results indicate that the CPP won 120 parliamentary seats and the Funcinpec Party earned five seats in the July 23 general election," the NEC's member and spokesman Dim Sovannarom told Xinhua.

Eighteen political parties contested in the seventh general election. The NEC said the CPP garnered almost 6.4 million votes, or 82.

3 percent, of the total valid votes, and the Funcinpec Party received 716,490 votes, or 9.2 percent.

Hun Sen, who has served as the prime minister of Cambodia for more than 38 years, announced last week that he would step down and hand over the position to his eldest son Hun Manet.

However, the 70-year-old leader said he will remain the CPP's president and will also take the position of President of the Senate after the Senate Election on Feb. 25 next year.

Hun Sen said the newly elected National Assembly will convene its first session on Aug. 21 and a new five-year-term government led by Hun Manet will be sworn in on Aug. 22.

Hun Manet, 45, is currently a member of the CPP's Standing Committee and a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Hun Cambodia July TV Government Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

4 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

12 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

13 hours ago
Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

13 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

13 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

13 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

13 hours ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

13 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous