UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodian PM Orders Temporary Closure Of Civil Institutions As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Cambodian PM orders temporary closure of civil institutions as COVID-19 cases rise

PHNOM PENH, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen late on Monday ordered the temporary closure of state's civil institutions for at least one week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

But all armed forces and healthcare workers still work as usual.

"It's really turbulent at this time because there are infections among police officers, civil servants and artists, so the temporary closure of the institutions, not close completely but reduce the number of people at workplaces by at least 90 percent, is necessary," he said in an audio message sent to the public.

"There will be only a small number of people on standby at their institutions," he added.

The prime minister also called on private companies to reduce the number of staff at their workplaces or take turns to work in order to avoid crowded people at workplaces and on streets.

He also renewed his call on people not to leave home if unnecessary and avoid gatherings.

Hun Sen said at least 49 people in Phnom Penh Municipality, Kandal, Preah Sihanouk and Prey Veng provinces were tested positive for the COVID-19 on Monday.

"This is a serious situation for us," he said.

The Southeast Asian country has been enduring the third community COVID-19 outbreak since Feb. 20. To stem the virus, the kingdom has closed down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues in cities and provinces where the virus has been detected.

The country on Monday also turned the Great Duke Phnom Penh, a defunct-luxury hotel, into a 500-room COVID-19 hospital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Sports Hotel Prey Veng Phnom Penh Hun All Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

9 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

10 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

11 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.