Cambodian PM Renews Call For Freer Int'l Trades, Adherence To Multilateralism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Cambodian PM renews call for freer int'l trades, adherence to multilateralism

PHNOM PENH, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday renewed his call on countries to open international trades and uphold multilateralism in order to rebuild a resilient global economy in the post-COVID-19 era.

Speaking at the second Seoul Summit of Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 via videoconference, Hun Sen said Cambodia is a strong supporter of free trade and multilateralism.

He said the world needs to "continue to promote and support the principles of globalization through openness in international trades in order to enhance trade and economic growth, as well as to adhere to multilateralism framework in addressing issues in all areas, especially related to climate change.

"The summit was held under the theme Promoting Inclusive Green Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hun Sen said countries need to strengthen and expand regional and international cooperation in relation to sustainable development and in promoting the concept of green development, particularly in agriculture, urbanization, transportation infrastructure, circular economy, digital economy and renewable energy.

