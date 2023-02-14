Cambodian PM returns home after fruitful visit to Laos

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) --:Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen returned home on Tuesday afternoon after concluding a two-day official visit to neighboring Laos, with fruitful outcomes.

According to a statement released by Cambodia's foreign ministry, during the visit, Hun Sen and his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone signed two historically significant documents, namely the Treaty on Delimitation of the State Border, and the Action Plan for the Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2023-2027.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the two prime ministers had an in-depth discussion on bilateral relations and on further strengthening the bonds of traditional friendship and close relations, as well as cooperation in many areas, including political security, defense, border affairs, trade and investment, air connectivity, tourism, energy and education.