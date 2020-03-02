UrduPoint.com
Cambodian PM Says U.S. Cancels Summit With ASEAN Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:30 AM

PHNOM PENH, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday that the United States has cancelled the ASEAN-U.S. summit, which was previously scheduled on March 14 in Las Vegas.

Speaking at a university graduation ceremony here, Hun Sen said combating the COVID-19 was perhaps the main reason that U.S. President Donald Trump decided to postpone the summit.

"I support President Trump's decision taking this time, because both the U.S. and ASEAN are busy alike, to control the situation relating to this virus," he said.

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen called on the Cambodian people to keep themselves clean by washing hands with soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizers frequently and wearing masks if necessary.

He also advised health authorities to continue to strengthen thermal scanning at all airports, ports and border checkpoints to prevent the virus from spreading to the country.

The prime minister said that so far, there has been no new confirmed case of the virus in the country.

Cambodia confirmed the first and only case of the COVID-19 on Jan. 27. The victim was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 10 after fully recovering from the disease.

