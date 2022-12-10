UrduPoint.com

Cambodian PM To Attend ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit In Brussels Next Week

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will attend the ASEAN-EU commemorative summit to celebrate the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations on Dec 14 in Brussels, Belgium, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press statement released on Saturday.

As the chair of ASEAN 2022, Hun Sen will co-chair the summit with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the statement said.

"The plenary session of the commemorative summit will review the existing ASEAN-EU cooperation and chart the course for future direction of the ASEAN-EU relations," the statement said.

"Leaders are expected to focus their discussion on how to promote economic and people-to-people exchanges, digital transformation, connectivity, ensure green transition, energy and food security, and sustainable development," it added.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern and interest, the statement said.

According to the statement, prior to the ASEAN-EU commemorative summit, Hun Sen will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

