UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodian Toxic Hooch Kills 31 In Less Than A Month

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Cambodian toxic hooch kills 31 in less than a month

Phnom Penh, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Toxic home-brewed rice wine has killed more than 30 Cambodian villagers in three separate incidents in less than a month, authorities said Friday.

Seven women died and nearly 100 people were hospitalised in the latest poisoning, after drinking hooch contaminated with up to 15 percent methanol.

This followed 14 deaths and 10 deaths at two separate funerals in May.

In all three incidents, the home-brewed rice wine contained methanol, which unlike ethanol -- the usual form of alcohol found in drinks -- is highly toxic, and can cause blindness even in very small doses.

At least 15 rice wine brewers and sellers have been arrested, according to Cambodian police, while the health ministry has renewed calls for people to avoid drinking contaminated beverages.

Cambodia is one of Asia's poorest countries and health and safety standards are virtually non-existent outside major cities.

Home-made rice wine is popular in rural areas at wedding parties, village festivals and funerals as a cheap alternative to commercially produced drinks.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Died May Women All Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed paying two-day official visit to Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan name squads for England and West Indies t ..

21 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis invest $1. 25b in Roshan Digit ..

23 minutes ago

Police to protect life and property of the people ..

32 minutes ago

Realme 5G Summit Ends with a Commitment to Bring 5 ..

37 minutes ago

Haris, Sohail, Imad Wasim, Abbas and Naseem Shah n ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.