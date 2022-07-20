PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Cambodians can now shop for their favorite brands of international products at all stores in the Southeast Asian country run by the China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd. (CDFG), according to a news release on Wednesday.

CDFG, a Chinese state-owned enterprise, has been operating three duty-free stores located in capital Phnom Penh, the northwestern Siem Reap province and the southwestern Preah Sihanouk province, serving both Chinese and international tourists.

The new release said that the CDFG has obtained the Cambodian government's approval for its stores providing service to Cambodian nationals, starting from July.

Domestic shoppers can buy all kinds of luxury goods, except prohibited items like alcohol and tobacco products, at the stores.

Speaking while attending an event to launch the new service in Phnom Penh on Saturday, Se Sakhorn, deputy general director of Cambodia's General Department of Customs and Excise under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, said the duty-free stores have attracted investment in luxury products.