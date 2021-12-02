(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia exported 7.13 million tons of agricultural products during the first 11 months of 2021, an increase of 87 percent year-on-year, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon said on Wednesday.

Shipped to 68 countries and regions, the Southeast Asian nation made gross revenue of 4.43 billion U.S. Dollars from the exports during the January-November period this year, he wrote on his official Facebook page.

He said potential agricultural products for exports included rice, rubber, cassava, mangoes, bananas, pepper, cashew nuts, corn, palm oil and tobacco, among others.

The minister said the kingdom had seen a significant rise in the export of all agricultural products, except milled rice, during the first 11 months of this year.

Cambodia exported a total of 532,179 tons of milled rice, down 11 percent, he said, adding that the kingdom earned 454 million U.S. dollars in revenue from the export of milled rice so far this year.