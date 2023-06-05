PHNOM PENH, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 344,757 foreign tourists in the first five months of 2023, up 653 percent from 45,779 in the same period last year, said a press statement on Monday.

The ancient park made 16 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-May period this year, up 765 percent from 1.

85 million dollars in the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's statement.

In this May alone, the park greeted 45,759 foreigners, making 2 million dollars in revenue from ticket sales, the statement said.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesman Top Sopheak attributed the sharp growth to China's optimization of its anti-COVID-19 strategy and resumption of its outbound group tours earlier this year.