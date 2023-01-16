SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) --:Cambodia has cleared roughly 2,554 square kilometers of landmine and explosive remnants of war (ERW) contaminated land in the last 30 years, benefiting more than 9 million people, a senior official said on Monday.

Ly Thuch, first vice president of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), made the remarks during a meeting with mine clearance operators and donors here in Siem Reap province.

"With this clearance effort from 1992 to 2022, over 1.15 million anti-personnel mines, more than 26,135 anti-tank mines, and 3 million explosive remnants of war were found and destroyed," he said.

"These lands have been returned to communities for productive purposes such as agriculture, resettlement, roads, schools and other social infrastructure," he added.