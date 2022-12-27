UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Construction Sector Attracts 2.63 Bln USD Investment In 11 Months Of 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Cambodia's construction sector attracts 2.63 bln USD investment in 11 months of 2022

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodia had granted licenses to 3,827 construction projects with a total investment of 2.63 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 11 months of 2022, according to a Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC) report released on Tuesday.

Major foreign investors in the Southeast Asian nation's construction and real estate are from China, South Korea, and Japan.

"Over the last decade, investment in construction has grown steadily and will continue to grow, especially in the construction of high-rise buildings such as condominiums, shopping malls, business centers, office buildings, hotels, multi-purpose buildings, schools, hospitals, and banks, among others," MLMUPC's Secretary of State Leang Monirith said.

He attributed the rapid development in the construction and real estate sector to the strong confidence from investors in the country's peace, security, and political and economic stability.

Construction is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom's economy. Three other sectors are garment export, tourism and agriculture.

According to the MLMUPC, currently, the country had 2,534 high-rise buildings (between five and over 40 floors), and 510 locations of new towns and residential complexes, mostly in Phnom Penh capital city and Preah Sihanouk province.

There are about 1,184 construction and home design companies operating in the country, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Business China Agriculture Phnom Penh Japan South Korea Cambodia From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

12 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

12 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.