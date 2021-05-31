PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Cambodia's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 30,094 on Monday after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new cases included 635 locally transmitted and 55 imported, the statement said.

Five more fatalities were recorded, bringing the overall death toll to 214, the statement said, adding that 448 more patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,636.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20.

In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the Southeast Asian country has closed all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

The health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far, more than 2.56 million out of the 10 million targeted population have been vaccinated.