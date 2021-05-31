UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia's COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 30,000-mark With 690 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Cambodia's COVID-19 case tally crosses 30,000-mark with 690 new cases

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Cambodia's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 30,094 on Monday after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new cases included 635 locally transmitted and 55 imported, the statement said.

Five more fatalities were recorded, bringing the overall death toll to 214, the statement said, adding that 448 more patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,636.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20.

In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the Southeast Asian country has closed all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

The health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far, more than 2.56 million out of the 10 million targeted population have been vaccinated.

Related Topics

All Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

30 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council ..

60 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.