PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 40,157 on Wednesday after 693 new infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Seven more fatalities were confirmed, taking the death toll to 368, the ministry said, adding that 754 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,325.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

The Southeast Asian nation launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.