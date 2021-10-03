UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's COVID-19 Cases Dip As Over 83 Pct Of Population Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Cambodia saw a dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as more than 83 percent of the country's total population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, said a Health Ministry's press release.

Cambodia reported 232 new infections including 45 imported cases, the lowest daily figure since mid-April, the press release said, adding that 17 new fatalities and 556 more recoveries were recorded.

To date, the Southeast Asian nation has logged a total of 112,883 COVID-19 cases with 2,336 deaths and 103,383 recoveries, the ministry said.

Authorities have attributed the fall in new cases and deaths to higher COVID-19 vaccination rates.

