Cambodia's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 3,000 With 3 New Fatalities

Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 3,001 on Friday after three new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The kingdom also confirmed eight new infections, lifting the national total caseload to 120,405, the MoH said, adding that additional 12 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 116,771.

The southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive in February, with China being the key vaccine supplier, and most of the jabs used in the kingdom's immunization program are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

MoH secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said the country had so far administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 14.22 million people, or 88.88 percent of its 16-million population.

